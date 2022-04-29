Sallah: FRSC begins special operation for hitch-free celebration in Zamfara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara Command says it has deploy personnel, vehicles and equipment to ensure free flow of traffic and prompt response in case of crashes throughout the period.

The Sector Commander, Iro Danladi, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.

He said the deployment became necessary since the celebration involved mass movement of people across the state which would pose road traffic challenges.

“This warrants the command to embark on special Sallah operations to ensure hitch-free celebrations in Zamfara State,” Danladi said.

He said part of the activities lined up were robust public enlightenment at places of worship, motor parks, control at Eid grounds, major round abouts, and junctions, as well as enforcement of some critical offences.

The sector commander added that campaigns on print and electronic media were already ongoing.

“In case of any emergency, the command has provided toll free numbers: 122 or 08077690103 to call for immediate response,” he said.

He called on the citizens to obey all traffic rules and regulations and report any traffic issue on the road throughout the period of Sallah celebrations to the command. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

