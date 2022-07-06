Sallah: FRSC assures road users of safety, deploys 1,000 personnel in Gombe

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it has taken adequate measures to ensure safety of road users before, during and after the Eid-El-Kabir in the state.

The Corps Commander of the FRSC, Gombe State Command, Mr Felix Theman, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Theman said no fewer than 1,000 personnel comprising regular, special marshals and FRSC club members had been mobilised for the Sallah to ensure safety on the roads within the state.

According to him, as part of measures taken, the command would deploy breathalyser to detect alcohol levels in suspected drunken drivers as well as those abusing drugs.

He said it was important to ensure that drunken drivers and those under the influence of drugs were taken off the roads for the general safety of motorists, hence, the command would enforce all traffic rules.

Theman, who is the 13th sector commander in the state said “Sallah is one of the critical periods that we step up our presence because of the heavy flow of traffic.

“We are optimally deploying our personnel within the state, 450 of our staff, 150 special marshals and 400 road safety club members,” he said.

He said the deployment was to enhance visibility and guarantee safe use of all roads before, during and after the celebration in the state.

Theman said flash points and strategic locations would be “heavily manned” to ensure free flow of traffic in such locations.

“We are conscious of how the movement is going to be so that our deployment will be partnered in according with the nature of the movement.”

The FRSC official cautioned motorists in the state against speed, wrongful overtaking, driving against traffic and disobeying traffic lights.

He warned residents encroaching on roads to sell their goods to stay off the roads in the interest of their safety and those of road users.

Breathalyser is a device for estimating Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), or to detect viruses or diseases from a breath sample. (NAN)

