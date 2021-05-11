The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ile-Ife, on Tuesday appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations during the Sallah celebrations.

Mr Emmanuel Fadero, the Unit Commander of FRSC in Ile-Ife made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

He urged motorists to cooperate with the FRSC officers and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed to control traffic during Sallah.

Fadero said that the officers would be deployed from May 11 to May, 17.

According to him, the management has ordered the staff to checkmate critical offences such as: speeding, overloading, making calls or sending text messages while driving.

The Unit Commander said that all recalcitrant traffic violators would be apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.

He said that the FRSC had begun an enlightenment programme at motor parks for drivers as well as passengers to know their rights to caution drivers during a trip.

Fadero said that regular corps Marshals would be deployed to roads that have potholes, sharp bends and high bumps to ensure free flow of traffic.

He urged motorists to ensure that they adhere to COVID-19 protocols saying that “it is only the living that celebrates,” the commander said. (NAN)

