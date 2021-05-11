Sallah: FRSC appeals to motorists to obey traffic rules

 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ile-Ife, on Tuesday appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations during the Sallah celebrations.

Mr Fadero, the Unit Commander FRSC in Ile-Ife made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.

He urged motorists to cooperate with the FRSC officers and other enforcement agencies that be deployed to control traffic during Sallah.

Fadero said that the officers be deployed from May 11 to  May, 17.

According to him, the management has ordered the staff to checkmate critical offences such as: speeding, overloading, making calls or sending text messages while driving.

The Unit Commander  said  that all recalcitrant traffic violators be apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.

He said that the FRSC  had begun an enlightenment programme at motor parks for drivers as well as passengers to know their rights to caution drivers during a trip.

Fadero said that regular corps Marshals  would be deployed to roads that have potholes, sharp bends and high bumps to ensure free flow traffic.

He urged motorists  to ensure that they adhere to COVID-19 protocols saying  that “it is the living that celebrates,” the commander said. (NAN)

