‎Sallah: Former Gov Yahaya Bello felicitates Muslims, urges peaceful coexistence

‎Former Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah, the people of Kogi State, and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.



‎In his goodwill message, Bello emphasized the significance of Eid-el-Kabir as a time for deep reflection, sacrifice, obedience to Allah, and compassion toward one another.



‎He called on Muslims to uphold the values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), whose unwavering faith and obedience to the will of Allah remain a guiding light for all believers.



‎“As we mark this sacred celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, I rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country. This is a season of sacrifice, humility, and devotion — values we must carry with us beyond the festivities,” he said.



‎The immediate past governor also extended heartfelt felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praying for strength, wisdom, and divine guidance in his leadership.



‎“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. May Almighty Allah continue to guide him in his efforts at building a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria of our collective dreams,” he stated.



‎Bello urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation, and to use the occasion of Eid to show kindness and support to the less privileged in society.



‎“Let us use this opportunity to foster love, unity, and peaceful coexistence in our communities. Our nation needs our collective prayers and contributions now more than ever.



‎”Once again, I wish all Muslim faithful a joyful and peaceful Sallah celebration. Eid Mubarak,” former Governor Bello stated.



