Sallah: FCTA warns against sale of rams in none designated areas

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has warned against selling of rams in none designated areas at the Federal Capital City, except at spots already earmarked.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, issued the warning while inspecting the designated areas, on Thursday in Abuja.

Attah said that the administration would not allow persons selling rams to litter the city with the animals.

The minister’s aide cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved, such animals would be confiscated, and the culprit prosecuted.

According to him, the administration will approach the judge and pray for a forfeiture order, and when that is granted, the rams will be taken to orphanages, less privileged homes and prisons.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has remained the same in the last three years, and even more tougher this year.

“The minister said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sale in Abuja during this global widely recognised festivity.

“But what he finds inappropriate is, and has kept telling each and every one of us, that we should not allow selling of rams in none designated areas, particularly in the city centre.

“Except at spots that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market and some other few ram markets.

“But outside the designated areas, it will not be allowed by the authorities,” Attah said.

He disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB), headed by Mr Osi Braimah, had set up a committee, to check the sale of rams.

Attah therefore, advised ram sellers to contact AEPB for proper guidance on selling the animals without violating the law. (NAN)

