Sallah: Fabric sellers, tailors make brisk business in Abuja

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, fabric sellers and tailors in Abuja are making brisk business as they record high patronage, especially from Muslims in preparation for the celebration.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who visited some tailoring outfits and markets on Tuesday, observed that majority of them were seen cutting and designing customers’ clothes.

Mallam Mahmoud Dan-Bororo, who sells various types of fabrics, told NAN that he had made more sales in the past two weeks than the previous month.

“You can see how my shop looks almost empty. People have been buying all kinds of materials here, according to what they can afford.

“I am sure I made more sales in two weeks than I did in the month of May. My customers even increased.

“Actually, it is usually like this during both the small and big Sallah celebration because, people will want to sew new clothes to celebrate. All I can say is Alhamdulilah,’’ he said.

He said that the cost of brocade, ranged from N3, 500 for five yards to N45, 000 and N70, 000 respectively, while wrappers go for between N2, 000 to N30, 000 for six yards.

Dan-Bororo, who also sells traditional northern caps for men, said the demand for caps was not as compared to other clothing.

Mrs Mariam Olushola, another seller of wholesale and retail clothing said she recorded high sales which translated to higher profits.

Olushola, popularly called “Alhaja” at Dutse market, said that some of her few customers purchased the goods on credit and promised to pay at the end of the month.

She, however, said that she could not ignore the fact that she sold more than half of what was supplied to her shop in the first week of June, which she described as profitable.

“The price for everything has increased in the country, including materials and clothes, but people will always want to look good and so will always purchase new wears, she said.

Olushola also said that the price of lace materials in her shop ranges from N7, 000 for five yards, to N100, 000 and above, for five yards, depending on the quality and brand.

NAN correspondent, who also spoke to some roadside sellers of fabrics along Bwari market, reports that some materials were sold for N1, 500 for five yards.

Some tailors, said that they have also recorded high patronage and were trying to meet up with customers’ demands in preparation for the festival.

Miss Asabe John, a tailor said that she has so far delivered to over 15 of her customers, which have travelled with the materials and was still working hard on some to be collected soon.

She said that she only delivered to those who have paid for her services completely, and was hoping to collect more income from those still waiting for their clothes.

Another tailor, Mr Yasmin Abdulrahman, simply said “work is in progress and the money keeps coming.”(NAN)

