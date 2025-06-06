Sallah: Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello urges peaceful coexistence

Former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another to attract development.

By Thompson Yamput

Bello, in a statement signed by Michael Ohiare, his media aide, in Lokoja Friday, felicitated with the people of Kogi and President Bola Tinubu on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The former governor said that the Eid-el-Kabir is a time for deep reflection, sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion toward one another for peaceful coexistence.

He called on Muslims to uphold the values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), “whose unwavering faith and obedience to the will of Allah remains a guiding light for all believers.

“As we mark this sacred celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, I rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country.

“This is a season of sacrifice, humility, and devotion — values we must carry with us beyond the festivities for us to achieve the desired growth and development

“As Nigerians, we should continue to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation, and to use the occasion of Eid to show kindness and support to the less privileged in the society.

“Let us use this opportunity to foster love, unity, and peaceful coexistence in our communities. Our nation needs our collective prayers and contributions now and more than ever,” he said.

The immediate past governor also prayed for strength, wisdom, and divine guidance to President Tinubu in his leadership in building a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“Once again, I wish all Muslim faithful a joyful and peaceful Sallah celebration. Eid Mubarak,” Bello stated. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)