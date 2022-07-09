Sallah: Bagudu assures farmers of support against Quelea birds 

By Muhammad Lawal



Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has assured farmers of support against Quelea Birds ravaging farmlands in the state.



Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, gave the assurance on Saturday in a Sallah message.



He felicitated the people of the state and other Muslim faithful across the globe on Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Quelea birds had recently surfaced and ravaged some farmlands in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, according to a report by the Federal Government.



NAN also reports that the governor performed his Eid prayer at Eid Praying Ground, Birnin Kebbi alonside Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Malam Abubakar Malami, state commissioners and other important personalities.



While wishing Muslim faithful a successful and blissful Eid celebration, Bagudu expressed gratitude to Allah for His mercies, blessings and support to witness the memorable event.



‘I wish to express gratitude to Allah for showing us this day of Eid-el-Kabir Sallah 2022.



‘I wish to extend my warmth greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari, all people of Kebbi State and leaders across the country.



“We join others in praying that all the prayers across the country are accepted by Allah and we are indeed thankful to Allah for His blessings to us. We pray that Allah will shower His mercies, blessings and bounties upon us and bring prevailing peace across Nigeria”, he said.



The governor thank Allah for the setting-in of rainy season and assured farmers in the state of the readiness of government to address the attack of Quelea birds ravaging rice farms in some parts of the state.



He pledged to collaborate with Malami to jointly put pressure on Federal Ministry of Agriculture to address the situation.



Earlier in his Sallah message shortly after the completion of the two raka’at prayer, the Emir of Gwandu, retired Maj-Gen. Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, represented by the Wazirin Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for yet another peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



He urged people to remain loyal and respect their leaders while calling on the leaders to give more emphasis on development.



The emir lamented the high level of moral decadence especially amongst the youth and called on parents to monitor and enforce discipline on their wards to reduce societal vices.



The emir made a passionate appeal to the general public to support the government in its effort to address security challenges bedeviling the country (NAN)

