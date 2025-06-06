Sallah: Akpabio celebrates with Muslims, urges peace, patience

As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has extended his warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah, praying that the sacred festival may usher peace, love, and unity to the nation.

In a statement issued on Friday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President noted that “the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness.”

He said, “As we commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, we are reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness. I urge all Nigerians to embody these virtues, fostering a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation.

“We also recognise the challenges our nation faces and the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address them. His economic and fiscal reforms, though difficult, are yielding results and paving the way for a brighter future. I encourage all Nigerians to remain patient, resilient, and committed to our collective progress.

“Let us use this occasion to promote interfaith harmony, national unity, and development. May Allah bless our nation and grant us peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the entire National Assembly, I say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims”.