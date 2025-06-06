Sallah: Adeleke, Oyetola felicitate Muslim faithful

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has congratulated Muslim faithful in the state and the country at large on the Sallah celebration.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Osogbo by the governor’s spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke commended Muslim faithful in the state for their faith in his administration in the face of challenges and promisedto reward them with more dividends of good governance.

“Eid-Il-Kabir is a celebration of faith and the bountiful rewards that come with sacrifices.

“It is also a moment to reflect on the lessons of devotion and its power to overcome the pains of the moment and ensure a future that is full of excitement.

“As a government, we are taking initiatives that will reward the faith of the people in our administration, alleviating past disappointments with visible and impactful deliverables.

“I call for sustained support and prayer for our administration in our continued drive to make Osun the envy of other places not just in Nigeria, but across Africa”, he said.

Similarly, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful and the people of the state on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola, urged Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, faith, and unity that define the season.

“Eid al-Adha reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and devotion to God.

“It is a sacred time to renew our faith, extend compassion to others, and rededicate ourselves to service, both to God and to humanity,” he said.

Also, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Osun congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Adha celebration.

Mr Stephen Adebiyi, the agency’s Director, said this in a statement made available to newsmen by the NOA Public Relations Officer, Bunmi Olasheinde.

Adebiyi noted that the celebration was not just a time for merriment with loved ones, but an opportunity for introspection on piety, faith, and contentment, as ordained by Allah.

The director, however, urged motorists and other road users to prioritise road safety during and after the festival.

He called on Muslims to utilise the period of the celebration to offer prayers for President Bola Tinubu and Adeleke, for the progress of the state and the country. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)