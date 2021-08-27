Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School pupils released

The pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Area of Niger abducted on May 30 have been released their captors.


The 130 pupils were reportedly dumped around Birnin- Gwari town State at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.


It gathered that the pupils were released after 6 of them died of colds, malnutrition and fever.


The children are transported Minna and would received on Friday Gov. Abubakar Sani after profiling.


When contacted, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said: "I heard about that too, but I cannot say anything until we see them".

