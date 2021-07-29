Salesman in court for allegedly stealing employer’s cellphones

 A 25--old salesman, Michael Okafor, on Thursday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, stealing his employer’s two cell phones valued N170,000.

Okafor, whose, address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 25,   12:00 p.m. Igbeleke, Morogbo area of Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant stole one iPhone 7 plus valued N130,000 and one Itel P36 phone valued N40,000, belonging to Mr Ifeanyi Nnamdi.

He said the defendant stole the phones and disappeared, was later arrested by the police after the complainant the case.

Adeosun said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State .

He adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for mention. (NAN)

