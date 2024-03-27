Sales representative docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.7m

A 25-year-old sales girl, Edwinna Ogbu, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over an alleged theft of N1.7 million belonging to her employer.



The defendant, a sales representative, is standing trial before the Magistrate, Mr L K J Layeni, on a one-count charge bordering on stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in December 2023, at the Trade fair complex area of Ojo.



Uche alleged that the defendant, who works as a sales representative to her employer, Midrock Global Services, converted the sum of N1.7 million.

He alleged that the sum was proceeds of sales of the company, which the defendant converted to her personal use.



The offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 17, for mention. (NAN)

By Sandra Umeh