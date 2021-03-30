A 26-year-old sales representative, Merit Samuel and 36-year-old sales supervisor, Michael Ogar, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing their employer’s N5 million.

The police charged Samuel and Ogar, who reside in Gishiri and Saburi, area of the FCT, Abuja respectively on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Ogidi Peter, a staff of Charme Restaurant and Supermarket, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, where the defendants worked, reported the matter at the Maitama Police Station on March 20.

Ejike said the defendants conspired and were stealing money realised from sales by deleting sold items from the company’s system.

He further alleged that the defendants’ action went undetected and they were sharing N30,000 each, until the total sum dishonesty taken from the company and converted to their personal use amounted to N5 million.

The prosecutor, in addition, said during police investigation, Samuel in her statement confessed that Ogar as her supervisor showed her how to delete sales items from the system and that both of them had been sharing N30,000 each since occupying their positions.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 97, 312, and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Muhammed admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million each with two reasonable sureties in like sum who must be civil servants not below the grade level of an assistant director.

He adjourned the matter until May 5 for hearing. (NAN)

