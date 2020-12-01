Sales Rep in court over alleged stealing of employer’s N654,000

A 24-year-old Sales Representative, Azeezat Oshun, who allegedly stole her employer’s N654,000, on Tuesday, appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Oshun, who resides at No. 66, Glover St., Lagos Island, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her by the police.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 20, at Balogun market, Lagos Island.

He said that the defendant stole the sum of N654,000 realised from the Point of Sale (POS) business, belonging to her employer, Mrs Chioma Okafor.

Agboko said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) provides seven years imprisonment as punishment for stealing by clerks.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Ngozi Ibe, urged the court to grant her client bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr F. A. Idowu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos government.

Idowu, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 16, for mention. (NAN)