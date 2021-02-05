Sales rep in court for allegedly misappropriating employer’s N500,000

The police charged David, who resides in Ungwan Rimi Area of Kaduna State, with breach of trust and misappropriation.

A 24-year-old sales representative, Sandra David, on Friday appeared in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly misappropriating N500, 000 belonging to her employer.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Adebayo Temitope, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on Feb. 5.

Leo said the complainant alleged that the defendant was employed as a salesgirl at her cosmetic/boutique shop located at Ungwan Rimi Kaduna.

He said that sometime in December 2020, the defendant sold some woman’s wears and bags worth N500, 000 and converted the money to her personal use.