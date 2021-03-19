A 26-year-old sales representative, Boniface Inang, on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s goods worth N7.4 million.

Inang, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 12 at 9:00 a.m. at No. 3/5, Dotun Adeagbo St., Ago, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendant stole the items belonging to the complainant, Mr Emeka Kalu.

He listed the items to include: three pairs of shoes, one electric cooker, some bags, clothes and sets of plates.

Other items are: one blending machine, one HP Laptop, a gold necklace, bracelets, pair of earrings and wrist watches.

Aigbokhan said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The counsel to the defendant, Mrs Ngozi Wilson, urged the court to grant her client bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)

