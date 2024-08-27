Sales rep faces N4.1m fraud charge

By Moronke Boboye

A 43-year-old sales representative, Daniel Oluwabunmi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding his employer to the tune of N4.1 million.

Oluwabunmi, who resides at No.13, Arogbo Lane, Iju Ishaga, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 16, at Best Top Choice Enterprises, located at No.8A, Nob-Oluwa St., Ogba, Lagos.

According to Akeem, the defendant converted the sum of N4.1 million belonging to his employer, Best Top Choice Enterprises, to his own use

“He failed to remit the proceeds realised from sales to the company’s account.

“The money was discovered when the company’s account was audited,” the prosecutor alleged.

Akeem said that the offences contravened Section 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for mention.(NAN)