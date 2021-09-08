Sales rep docked for cheating employer of N90,900

A sale representative, Stephen Aye on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, cheating his employer of N90,900.


The police charged Aye, 34, who in Nassarawa State with breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported the Kurudu Police station complainant, Nwafor Nnemela of phase I, Police housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that, the defendant was employed on May 24, Solid Golden Consult Ltd, heated the company while delivering table water.

The prosecutor said that the defendant could not give a proper account of the money.

During Police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that, the surety must provide means of Identification, a valid address verified an officer of the court, utility and also provide Affidavit of Kinship.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention. (NAN)

