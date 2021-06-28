Sales rep docked for allegedly swindling employer of N1.3m

A 21- year old sales representative, Silas Saul, on Monday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalda, FCT, for allegedly swindling his employer of N1.3million.

The police charged Saul, who lives in Kundu Kwali Area Council, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.\

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told the court that Alhaji Babangida Salei Nig. Ltd, employed the defendant as sales representative.

Yakubu alleged that in 2020, the defendant’s employer entrusted him with goods worth N1.9 million but he could not account for N1.3 million worth of the goods after sales.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Isaac Adakole, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He cited sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to buttress his oral application for bail.

Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa held that such surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until July 28 for hearing. (NAN)

