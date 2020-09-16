Sales rep docked for allegedly stealing table, sachet water worth N250,000

Share the news













A 36-year-old salesman, Imeh Edeme, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for over alleged thefts of table water and sachet water worth N250,000.

The police charged Edeme, with conspiracy and theft, but pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence sometime in March , at about 9 p.m at No. 41, Popoola St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant, stole the packs of table water and bags of sachet water worth N250,000 from the goods given to him to supply to customers property of Hassalam Ventures.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for offender.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for hearing. (NAN)

