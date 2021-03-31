A 41-year-old sales representative, Kabiru Huseni, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s 6,450 U.S. dollars ( about N3million).

The police charged Huseni, whose address was not provided, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.The prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with one other, at large on Jan.18 at a Bureau De Change in Broad Street,

Lagos.Ishola said that the defendant stole the hard currency belonging to Mr John Bwala, when he was asked to transact a business with a customer.He said that the offencs contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.Paul adjourned the case untill April 26 for mention. (NAN)

