A 41--old sales , Kabiru Huseni, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, stealing his employer’s 6,450 U.S. dollars ( about 3million).

The police charged Huseni, whose address was not provided, with two counts of  conspiracy and .The prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court the defendant committed the offence with one other, at large on Jan.18 at a Bureau De Change in Broad Street,

Lagos.Ishola said the defendant stole the currency belonging to Mr John Bwala, he was asked to transact a business with a customer.He said the offencs contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.Magistrate  A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 500,000 with one surety in like sum.Paul adjourned the case untill April 26 for mention. (NAN)

