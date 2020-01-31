Sales rep docked for allegedly stealing 415 cell phones worth N3.9m

A 28-year old sales representative,  David Ibeanuka, on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere,  Lagos  for allegedly stealing 415 cell phones worth N3.9million belonging to his employer.Ibeanuka, who is charged with theft, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Antonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence  in April 2018 at 1/2 Lawanson Road Itire,

Lagos.She said that the defendant, a salesman at a phone shop, stole 415 cell phones of different brands worth N3.9million belonging to his employer, Mr Nathaniel Ohanyere.She added that Ohanyere put the defendant in charge of the shop and during an audit in January, he discovered that the defendant  failed to account for 415 cell phones.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.Chief Magistrate O.I Adelaja  admitted Ibeanuka to bail in the sum of N500,000  with two sureties in like sum.Adelaja adjourned the case untill Feb. 26 for mention. (NAN)




