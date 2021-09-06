Sales rep docked for allegedly cheating employer

A Sales representative, Stephen Aye on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his employer of N356,000.

The police charged Aye, who lives in Ado, Nassarawa with breach of trust, and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant who was employed as a sales representative and marketer with Sunmate Global services located in Kpeyegi, Abuja, was unable to account for N356,000 meant for soft drinks.

During police investigation, the defendant, he said confessed to taking the money after sales.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Kurudu Police station by the complainant, Felix Onyekechi of Kpeyegi, Abuja.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide means of Identification, valid address verified by officer of the court, statement of account and also provide Affidavit of Kingship.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention. (NAN)

