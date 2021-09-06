Sales rep docked for allegedly cheating employer

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Sales representative, Stephen Aye on appeared Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his employer N356,000.

The police charged Aye, who lives in Ado, Nassarawa breach of  trust, and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr  Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant who was employed as a sales and marketer Sunmate Global services located in Kpeyegi, Abuja, was unable to account for N356,000 meant for soft drinks.

During police investigation, the defendant, he said confessed to taking the  money after sales.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 312 and 322 the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said the matter was at the Kurudu Police station by the complainant, Felix Onyekechi Kpeyegi, Abuja.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N300, 000 surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide means Identification, valid address verified by officer the court, statement account and also provide Affidavit of Kingship.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,