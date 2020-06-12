Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns

Share the news













The Federal Capital Territorial Administration (FCTA) on Friday described as fraud, the ongoing 2020/2021 sales of School of Nursing, Gwagwalada, forms on the internet by some fraudsters.

Mrs Leo Musa, Acting Director of the Nursing Department, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCTA , stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to Musa, our attention has been drawn as a department of nursing, HHSS, to the ongoing advert and sale of forms in various media on the internet.

She said that reports had been coming to the department from many people about the sales of this form, stressing that school of nursing Gwagwalada have not started the sales of any form.

“We don’t have anything of such for now, we want to draw the attention of the public to this, anyone dealing with such fraudsters on the internet does so at their own risk.

“As a secretariat, we have not received any approval for such, with the COVID-19 on ground and with the rules of the Federal Government about the virus, we are not ready to go against it.

“We have written a disclaimer on the site, we know it belongs to the school, but yet, reports are still coming to us about the sales of this form,” Musa said.

She added that the forms would not be sold until the COVID-19 was over.

According to her, the school management attention has also been drawn to this, and that people have been going there to notify it of the form they have already bought.

She said that a letter to this effect has been forwarded to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory through the acting Secretary of the HHSS, Mr Mohammed Kawu to see what could be done on the issue.

She added that suggestions had also be given on the issue, for it to be handed to the security department to help trace the fraudsters, who were already using different accounts on the internet to defraud people. (NAN)

Related