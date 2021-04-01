Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed a 7-man White Paper Committee for the report of the Commission of Inquiry into disposal of State Government assets.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Ajakaye said the governor appointed the panel for the white paper committee to study and recommend a white paper for the inquiry.

The commission of inquiry examined the sales, disposal and unlawful of public property between May 29, 1999, and May 29, 2019.

He listed the members of the committee to include Mr Husseini Buhari as the chairman, and Mr Mayaki Madu as the Secretary.

According to him, others are Mr Joel Oladipo, Mrs Aisha Muhammed, Mr Olabode Towoju, Mr Muri Adi and Funmilayo Gold.

“AbdulRazaq has also appointed Mr Ishiak Sannu, a community health expert as Chairman of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

“He has similarly approved the appointment of a six-person board for the Kwara Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of the Herald newspapers.

“Members of the board are Mr Tunde Aluko, Chairman, while members include Opoola Babatunde, Adamu Sabi, Khadijat Saadu, Falowo Josephine and Rufus Akano,” the statement read in part.

(NAN)

