Sales of Expression of Interest Form for Ondo APC aspirants to begin Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to commence sales of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for Ondo State Governorship Aspirants on Wednesday, March 27.



This is contained in the APC amended schedule of activities and timetable for the governorship election, signed by Mr Emma Enekwu, the Chairman of the State Primary Election Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.



Enekwu said that the sales of the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms would start on March 27 and end on April 3 while screening of the aspirants will hold from April 11 to April 12.



He said that the Delegate Congress would hold on Monday, April 15 while the primary election would hold on April 20.



The Nomination and Expression of Interest forms were sold for N50 million. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede