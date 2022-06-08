Sales girl docked for allegedly stealing items worth over N400,000

A sales girl, Patricia Timothy, on Wednesday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing from her employer, human hairs and hair creams, valued at N437,710.

Timothy, who resides Behind El-Rufai park, Karu, FCT, Abuja, was charged with criminal breach of trust, theft, and disobedience to public civil service order.

The Prosecution Counsel, Osho Olanrewaju, told the court that the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Charity Twatimi, of NUC Quarters Karu, Abuja.

Olanrewaju told the court that Twatimi had paid an unannounced visit to her shop, located at Karu Plaza, Karu Abuja, where the defendant was working for her as a sales girl.

He said the complainant discovered that the defendant had allegedly, dishonestly stolen human hairs and hair creams, valued at N437,710.

He further alleged that Police investigation had revealed that the defendant committed the crime.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 314, 289 and 136 of the Penal Code.

Timothy, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that the sureties must provide means of identification; and then adjourned the case until June 26, for further mention. (NAN)

