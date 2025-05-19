Salem University appoints new DVCs

By Thompson Yamput

The Governing Council of Salem University, Lokoja, has appointed Prof. Sunday Okpanachi and Dr Adejoh Emmanuel as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), respectively.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Alewo Johnson-Akubo, announced the appointments on Monday in Lokoja, noting that they were part of activities marking the institution’s 18th anniversary.

He also announced the appointment of Mr Kachalla Solomon as the Principal Assistant Registrar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpanachi was formerly the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Emmanuel served as Registrar, and Solomon held the position of Senior Assistant Registrar before their new appointments.

Prof. Johnson-Akubo stated that the appointments would take immediate effect and urged the appointees to bring their experience and commitment to bear in moving the university to greater heights.

He said Salem University had made significant progress in fulfilling the vision of its founding father and chancellor, Archbishop Sam Amaga, particularly in transforming the lives of Nigerian youths.

The VC added that the university's Law Week, beginning May 19, was part of its ongoing efforts to shape students into global change agents and leaders of repute.