Sale rep docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.4m

A 29-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative, Chibuzor Madumelu, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s N1.48 million.

The police charged Madumelu, whose residential address was not given, with theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendant stole N1.48 million from Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and September at No. 15 Wilmer St., Ilupeju, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant diverted the company’s money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov.17 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...