Sale rep docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.4m

October 26, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 29-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative, Chibuzor Madumelu, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s N1.48 million.

police charged Madumelu, whose residential address was not given, with theft.

He pleaded not guilty to charge.

Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, told court that   defendant stole N1.48 million from Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Nomayo told court that defendant committed offence between January and September at No. 15 Wilmer St., Ilupeju, Lagos.

prosecutor alleged that defendant diverted company’s money to his personal use.

prosecutor said offence contravenes provisions of Section 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted defendant to bail in sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola ordered that sureties be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

magistrate adjourned the case until Nov.17 for hearing. (NAN)

