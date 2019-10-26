Salary scam: Sokoto introduces revised payslip to check fraud

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Following the discovery of salary irregularities, arising from discrepancies of sorts, Sokoto state government has constituted a committee to harmonise as well as normalise salaries of workers of the state.

A statement by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, who is also the Chairman, Steering Committee of the exercise, Dr Shehu Balarabe Kakale made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday said the Committee’s mandate is to inculcate transparency and accountability in the wage structure of the civil service in the state.

Recall that a Civil Servants Biometric Data Census, was recently conducted by the Office of the Head of Service, with some similar exercises “aimed at producing and maintaining a reliable database that will enable the Government guarantee workers in its employment their entitlements as at when due.”

According to Kakale, “A revised payslip that comprehensively captures the salary items of each employee has been developed and will come into effect by being mailed to individual salary earners this October in order to entrench transparency in the system.”

This, he stated, is because Governor Aminu Tambuwal, had since his election in 2015, “endeavoured to realize the state government’s vision of inculcating transparency and accountability in the wage structure, as one of the means of ensuring efficiency and optimum service delivery.”

He explained that the Steering Committee set up by the state government to oversee the Improved Strategic Salary and Internally Generated Revenue Platforms in the state, “is an initiative necessitated by the realisation of the need to address discrepancies in the administration of salary in the state.”

Kakale further emphasised that salary figures were at variance with data from agencies, a development that created the need to harmonise the variant figures as well as address the anomaly intentionally created to siphon public funds.

“Over the years, salary figures have been at variance with data from the relevant agencies. The committee has been tasked to find ways of harmonising the figures with a view to ensuring a common figure in all agencies, while exploring measures to stabilize fluctuating internally generated revenue in the State.

“So far, remarkable successes are being recorded in terms of resolving the knotty difficulties in the state’s payroll and are set to realize substantial savings for government. A new platform has been put in place to curtail misapplications of annual increments and allowances to ensure accurate process in salary administration.

“Furthermore, a revised payslip that comprehensively captures the salary items of each employee has been developed and will come into effect by being mailed to individual salary earners this October in order to entrench transparency in the system.

“The current process, therefore, also requires the support of workers in the State’s payroll. Accordingly, civil servants who have issues with their salary grade levels, steps or other problems are enjoined to freely approach the Committee, through personal visit to its help Desk, established in the Cabinet Office, Usman Faruku Secretariat for prompt resolution. The help Desk can also be reached through the following numbers 08105475900, 08106010490 and 08144885521.

“Similarly, civil servants not covered by previous exercises will be given the opportunity to come forward and be included in the database. The ultimate long-term objective of the ongoing exercise is the creation and sustenance of accurate data on salaries and other entitlements of civil servants, a prerequisite for efficiency and prudence in the management of scarce resources,” Kakale stated.

Credible government source privy to the Committee work, told Newsdiaryonline that the Committee had uncovered leakages through which government funds were stolen, running to millions of Naira, monthly.

“Let me tell you very authoritatively, one of the best thing that has happened to this state, is the constitution of this Committee. In a state like Sokoto with lean revenue base, for over N400 million to be discovered as addition to salary bill – but goes to private pockets, is suicidal. This has been going on for years. But you will agree with me that this must be stopped.

“Yes, some people will not be happy with GovernorTambuwal’s initiative to stop this, but well-meaning people of Sokoto should support this. I know that at a good time, the Committee will make its findings, public and the people will shake their heads in disbelief,” the source said.

Newsdiaryonline gathered from other sources that cases abound where salary, for example, of level 10 officer in one ministry is different from similar officer from another ministry; cases of undue/illegal promotion of privileged officers are rampant; ghost workers also abound in salary vouchers in many, if not all ministries.

Recall that only few months ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested officials of local education authority of one of the local government for using two different salary vouchers, with figures on one different from that of the other.

The said officials were alleged to have used the voucher with higher salary bill to claim money from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) but pay staff using the voucher with lower salary bill.