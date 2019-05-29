Salary cartel: We’ll institute whistle-blowing policy – Sani-Bello

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: In the bid to sustain the policy of financial prudence in Niger state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has declared that the whistle-blowing policy would be introduced in the state.

He said the policy would help to uncover the activities of salary cartel, which he has fought unsuccessfully in his first term.

Sani-Bello, speaking after his inauguration, decried corruption in the civil service, adding that his administration would not tolerate anyone shortchanging any civil servant.

“Government efforts in the last four years to clean the state wage bill have not been successful due to the activities of some criminal elements in the civil service who are bent on stealing the legal earnings of others.

“We will not tolerate anyone shortchanging any civil servant. We shall institute the Whistle-Blowing-Policy where anyone with useful information that would lead to uncovering the salary cartel and their shady deals would be handsomely rewarded and you can be rest assured of your protection.

“Government will continue to promote good governance, streamline the decision-making process and tackle corruption within the Niger State Civil Service.

“We will rid the public service of dead wood, block leakages in recurrent spending, strengthen our fiscal management and procurement frameworks, and enthrone transparency and accountability at all levels through institutional reforms and automation,” he said.

The Governor declared that he would raise the bars in terms of standards, both for project execution and service delivery across all sectors of the State in the next four years.

He stated that his administration would focus on priority areas of security, agriculture, education, health, infrastructural development, housing, water, women and youth development.

“We will continue to pay attention to expanding access to quality education, affordable and qualitative healthcare services, increased infrastructural development, improved agricultural services, enhanced availability to clean water and sanitation, exploring opportunities in renewable energy and creating investment friendly environment for the overall development of the State.

“We will also work diligently to enhance the security of lives and property, strengthen institutions of law and order, and provide a level playing field for every Nigerlite to harness his God-given talents to contribute to the development of our dear State.”

The Governor then called on Nigerlites join hands in moving the state to the desired destination.

