Salary: ASUU not affected by Buhari’s directive on IPPIS, Ogunyemi claims

Striking university teachers say they are not affected by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that only federal workers on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would be paid salaries.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), made the claim in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Abuja.

Buhari, while presenting the 2021 Budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, said that only federal workers captured by the IPPIS would continue to receive salaries.

He ordered all federal workers to enroll into the IPPIS platform, declaring that the platform was meant to check fraud, including the payment of salaries to non-existent personnel.

He said that the platform would also check the payment of unauthorised allowances.

But Ogunyemi, while reacting to the President’s directive, said that the workers referred to were civil servants.

“The directive was meant for civil servants; university academics are not civil servants.