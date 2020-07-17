Salami Panel: Magu appeals for fair-minded probe, distances self from “derogatory comments”

Share the news













By Danlami Nmodu

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has appealed for a fair-minded probe by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel.

His appeal came just as he has also pledged to “cooperate fully” with the panel.

Even more, the suspended Chairman of EFCC has equally distanced himself from derogatory comments against the incumbent administration. It has also been revealed that Magu is not contemplating any legal proceedings against this government.

These assertions were made Friday in a statement by Magu’s Counsel, Wahab Shittu.

According to Magu’s counsel, “Our client strongly appeals for a fair- minded probe proceedings against him including an open mind by the Nigerian people until the probe process is completed.

He said,”Our client undertakes to cooperate fully with the Salami panel by making available to the panel formal response to the allegations against him in the social media platforms and Newspapers since he has not been formally served with copies of the allegations against him by the panel.

Shittu added that “Our client will NEVER be a party to any derogatory comments against this Administration which he considers himself to be an integral part of, and the President he respects so much.”

The lawyer also said, “Our client is not contemplating any legal proceedings against this Government that has given him an opportunity to serve and for which he retains uncommon respect and admiration mainly because of the commitment of the Administration to the anti corruption crusades which he shares with passion”

He said,”Our client appreciates the panel for ordering his release from custody even if the panel indicated it never ordered his detention at anytime in the first place.

Magu’s counsel further asserted that “Our client appreciates the efforts of the Buhari Administration in its commitment to the war against corruption including the ongoing probe being undertaken by the Hon justice Salami investigation panel.

“Our client acknowledges the widely respected integrity of Mr President and chairman of the probe panel, Hon Justice Ayo salami ( Rtd) and is hopeful that the truth in his case will ultimately prevail.”

He urged “Nigerians and the international community to continue to support the current administration’s quest to rid our society against graft.

Furthermore the statement said “Our client takes his current travails with philosophical calmness without bitterness in the belief that no one is above the law, that no matter how big anyone is, the law is bigger.

“Our client pleads that no publication be attributed to him without clearance from him directly or his counsel on record,” the statement said.

