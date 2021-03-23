The Senate, Tuesday, received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari, to confirm the nomination of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.

Also to be confirmed are fourteen others as Members of the Commission.

The request was contained in a letter dated 17th March, 2021 and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the confirmation request was made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission Act (as amended).

The names of nominees to be confirmed as Members of the National Human Rights Commission include: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

Others are: Sunny Daniel; Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.

