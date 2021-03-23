Salamatu emerges Rights Commission Chair, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, others Members, as Buhari writes Senate

Senate, , received a formal request from President Muhammadu , to confirm nomination of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman of National Human Commission.

Also to be confirmed are fourteen as Members of Commission. 

The request was contained in a letter dated 17th March, 2021 and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President , the confirmation request was pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Commission Act (as amended). 

The names of nominees to be confirmed as Members of the National Human Commission include: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, mni; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

are: Sunny Daniel; Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu. 

