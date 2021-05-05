A charity organisation, M’son Universe Charity and Youth Empowerment Foundation on Wednesday donated clothing materials to 43 orphans for the upcoming Eid-il-fitr celebration.

Buhari Sa’adu-Daura, Chairman, Charity Committee of the organisation said the donation was made to put a smile on the faces of the orphans.

“We normally visit orphanages and correctional centres to donate food items and clothing; this year we decided to distribute clothing materials to orphans so that they can celebrate Sallah in happiness.

“We make sure we added a token for them to sew the materials and detergents for washing them, as you can see, the children are happy and we are happy too,’’ he said.

He called on government and non-governmental organisations to assist in ensuring that needs of the orphans were taken care of.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the organisation and urged others to emulate them.

Murjanata Aliyu, mother of three orphans said her children benefited from the gesture, she told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she would take the materials to tailor to sew for them before Sallah.

Another beneficiary, Fatima Muhammad said one of her children had benefited and prayed God to uplift the organisation for remembering orphans. (NAN)

