Sakellaropoulou inaugurated as Greece’s first female president

Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou was on Friday inaugurated as the new Greek president and the first female head of state.

Previously a judge and president of Greece’s Constitutional Court, Sakellaropoulou, 63, took over from Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The post of the Greek president is largely ceremonial, with most of the power held by the parliament and prime minister.

The 63-year-old expert in environmental and constitutional law will take her oath of office on March 13.

The daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed her postgraduate studies at Paris’s Sorbonne university.

Sakellaropoulou has written numerous papers on environmental protection and chairs a society on environmental law. (dpa/NAN)