Sahel Military Games: OSMA President seeks media support

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President, Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brigadier General Abdullahi Maikano has solicited media support towards the successful hosting of the maiden OSMA Sahel Countries Military Games billed for 11th – 17th October 2021 in Abuja.

The OSMA President made the appeal on Wednesday at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), during a Press Conference to herald the week-long sporting events.

Brig Gen Maikano said it is the responsibility of the media to ensure that the Sahel games is provided with an adequate coverage and wider publicity to galvanize public support and goodwill.

The OSMA President revealed that fourteen (14) African countries are expected to participate in the competition which is dubbed “Sporting for Peace and Solidarity.”The countries are Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Libya, Benin Republic, Cameroun, Tanzania, Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo Kinshasa and Morocco.

Brig Gen Maikano described the games as a platform for promoting unity, cooperation and understanding among the Sahel nations.He said OSMA is using sports as a non-kinetic means of solving conflict and maintaining peace and solidarity in the Sahel Region.

Brig Gen Maikano equally disclosed that a total of 327 delegates, comprising of sportsmen and women who would compete for medals in marathon race, football and golf, while trophies will be presented to the participating countries.

He further disclosed that adequate logistics and modalities have been put in place for a successful tournament. He commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, as well as other stakeholders and sponsors for their encouragement and support.

