Sahel Military Games: OSMA President seeks media support

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President, Organisation of Sports Africa (OSMA), Brigadier General Abdullahi Maikano has solicited media support towards the successful hosting of the maiden OSMA Sahel Countries Games billed for 11th – 17th October 2021 Abuja.

The OSMA President made the appeal at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), during a Press Conference herald the week-long sporting events.

Brig Gen Maikano said it is the responsibility of the media ensure that the Sahel games is provided with an adequate coverage and wider publicity galvanize public support and goodwill.

The OSMA President revealed that fourteen (14) African countries are expected participate the competition which is dubbed “Sporting for and Solidarity.”The countries are Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Libya, Benin Republic, Cameroun, Tanzania, Kenya, Congo Brazzaville, Congo Kinshasa and Morocco.

Brig Gen Maikano described the games as a platform for promoting unity, cooperation and understanding among the Sahel nations.He said OSMA is using sports as a non-kinetic means of solving and maintaining peace and solidarity the Sahel Region.

Brig Gen Maikano equally disclosed that a total of 327 delegates, comprising of sportsmen and women who would compete for medals marathon race, and golf, while trophies will be presented the participating countries.

He further disclosed that adequate logistics and modalities have put place for a successful tournament. He commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, as well as other and sponsors for encouragement and support.

