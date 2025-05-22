Sahara Reporters’ dangerous affront to public decency, national peace

PRESS RELEASE: SAHARA REPORTERS’ IRRESPONSIBLE JOURNALISM: A DANGEROUS AFFRONT TO PUBLIC DECENCY AND NATIONAL PEACE

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Nigeria, registers its deepest concern and unequivocal condemnation of the reckless, dishonest and profoundly irresponsible publication recently circulated by Sahara Reporters.

In what can only be described as a deliberate act of disinformation, Sahara Reporters falsely claimed that a young woman in Zamfara State, identified as “Zainab Muhamadu,” was to face a death sentence in a Shari’ah court for converting to Christianity. This entire fabrication was accompanied by the image of an unrelated American citizen, Aalia Reeves, whose identity and story were crudely manipulated to manufacture a sensationalist headline designed to stoke outrage, fan religious tension, and divide our already fragile society.

Aalia Reeves has since publicly debunked the story, clarifying that she is not Nigerian and has never even visited the country. The Zamfara State Government also moved swiftly to expose the lie for what it is – a calculated piece of mischief borne out of mischief-makers and disseminated through Sahara Reporters and other unserious media blogs who fed on it for traffic, clicks, and chaos.

This was not a “mistake” of hurried reporting. This was an orchestrated attack on public trust, decency, and Nigeria’s delicate social fabric. A complete fabrication. A provocation. And, worse still, Sahara Reporters chose to quietly delete the post with no retraction, no clarification, and no apology to the millions it misled, nor to the faith community it vilified.

This is yellow journalism at its most dangerous. It undermines not only the ethics of media practice but also the efforts of countless Nigerians working daily to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, and national unity.

As a repeat offender and a purveyor of fake news in the past, Sahara Reporters must be called to order. A media house of its reach and influence cannot be allowed to operate without consequence when it engages in conduct that is so grossly unethical, so clearly inflammatory, and so fundamentally dangerous. This is not journalism; this is mischief dressed as media.

MPAC calls for the following, without ambiguity:

A public and unreserved apology from Sahara Reporters to the general public, the Zamfara State Government, the Muslim community, and particularly to Ms. Aalia Reeves, whose identity was exploited without consent or truth.

A formal retraction of the false report – with the same prominence as the original falsehood.

A commitment to ethical journalism going forward, including fact-checking, editorial oversight, and respect for the public’s right to truth.

An investigation by media regulatory authorities into this breach and the imposition of appropriate sanctions to deter future misconduct.

The media plays a crucial role in shaping public discourse; therefore, it is essential for journalists and media outlets to prioritize fact-based reporting, respect for diverse perspectives, and sensitivity towards religious and cultural differences. We must remind ourselves that this country, with its deeply diverse people, cannot afford the luxury of irresponsible journalism, when media houses abandon truth in the pursuit of virality, thus becoming enablers of hatred and destruction.

MPAC urges the public to remain vigilant, discerning, and committed to the values of truth, fairness and justice. We must all insist that the media return to the noble ideals upon which its power rests – accuracy, accountability, and service to the public good. Also, we urge the government to intervene and hold peddlers of fake news and religious propaganda accountable for their actions, which could incite violence and destabilize the nation.

MPAC remains committed to promoting interfaith dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence. We urge all stakeholders to join us in condemning irresponsible reporting and working towards a more harmonious and united Nigeria.

Disu Kamor

Executive Chairman

Muslim Public Affairs Centre, MPAC

Email: kamor.disu@mpac-ng.org

Website: www.mpac-ng.org