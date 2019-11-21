Sagay applauds Senate’s leadership for commitment to service

Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACA), Prof. Itse Sagay, on Thursday applauded the leadership of the ninth Senate for its commitment to service of the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

Sagay, who led members of his committee to the National Assembly, said the courtesy visit was a “solidarity visit” to the leadership of the Senate.

“In you and your team, we see a group of people whose sole aim is to commit themselves to the service of the country.

“We see you as a Senate Leader with whom we can work to change the future of this country and begin a transformation of our present circumstances into a glorious future,” Sagay told the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and some other Distinguished Senators.

Prof. Sagay said his Committee has observed that the people are happy at the speedy consideration of the 2020 budget.

“This is a far cry from what it used to be. We really commend you for this because the whole country will benefit from a stable budget calendar,” Sagay said.

Responding, Lawan said the visit is one that the Senate really cherished and expressed appreciation for the visit.

“You christened it ‘solidarity visit.’ You normally pay solidarity to somebody you support and I am very happy that we have gotten PACA behind us in full support of what we are doing and what we will be doing in the Senate and indeed in the National Assembly.

“This is the kind of support that we desire and need. This arm of government is the most misunderstood arm of government, probably because it is the youngest arm of government, struggling to grow.

“So we need your continued and sustained support. I want to also appreciate you for expressing your confidence in the ninth Senate.

“We expected that you will support us. Today, we have gotten that endorsement that we so much need. It’s a tonic to what we do,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said both the National Assembly and PACA have to work together even though their callings may be different but the purpose is the same.

“The purpose is to make Nigeria better. You fight corruption and we make legislations to enhance the fight against corruption and of course also ensure there is good governance.

“I want to assure you and PACA that this set of Senators will continue to remain focus. We told Nigeria that we will be a Senate that will work for Nigeria and we meant that,” Lawan said.