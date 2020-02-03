Safety professional cautions Nigerians on bush burning, preventive measures

The President, Nigerian chapter of the American Society for Safety Professionals (ASSP), Mr. Nsikak Ekam, has cautioned Nigerians against setting fire on bush to prevent fire disaster in the country.

Making the call in an interview with news men on Monday in Abuja, Ekam said there was need for Nigerians to take safety measures seriously, especially bush burning and adhere to ethics for a safer country.

”The recent fire outbreak in Lagos was a regrettable disaster where Balogun market was totally raised down and consumed by fire. With this incidence, it is high time Nigerians learn from, it was an avoidable one by putting in place basic safety equipments and features to protect the markets.

”This particular incident from preliminary investigation from the Lagos Fire Service and Emergency Response Council, is that the fire started from a trader trying to refill a generator. Generators shouldn’t be refilled when on and should have a portable fire extinguisher nearby.

“I encourage traders because of the way our market are structured, to learn from basic fire fighting exercise.

“Bush burning at this period can destroy lives and property and pose danger to healthy living,” he said.

The expert maintained that the act of bush burning during harmattan, could pose danger to lives and property, stressing that the harmattan season is windy and can spread fire very fast.

While explaining that if proactive measures were properly adopted, it could save lives and properties in the country, Ekam advised that there was need for National Orientation Agency (NOA), to intensify enlightenment campaigns on hazards associated with the harmattan period across communities in the country.

“There is need for the National Orientation Agency to properly sensitise Nigerians on the danger of careless bush burning at this period.

“When people burn their refuse, they should ensure that they monitor it, so that the fire does not spread to other places to destroy property or farmlands.” he said.

He also advised that the Federal Government should put in place adequate policies that would address safety challenges among Nigerians, adding that adequate precautions would help prevent domestic accident. (NAN)

