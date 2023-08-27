Safety Management: NCAA deploys national aviation safety reporting system

By Oladele Eniola

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has deployed a national aviation safety reporting system for both mandatory and voluntary reporting.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu, announced the deployment in a personally signed All Operators Letter (AOL) referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/341 dated Aug. 25, 2023, addressed to all aviation stakeholders and the general public.

Nuhu said NCAA has established a Safety Data Collection and Reporting System (SDCPS) to ensure full compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Safety Data Collection and Reporting System (SDCPS) also known as the Safety Management System (SMS) Pro (www.ncaasms.com) is web-based software.

The system is user-friendly and mirrors the SSP & SMS ICAO-recommended framework comprising safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance and safety promotion.

Nuhu said the system would allow for full integration of the aviation industry such that each service provider has customised handles issued by NCAA, to submit reports into the system.

The director-general recalled that Annex 19 to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Act 2022 mandates the implementation of the Aviation State Safety Programme.

He said that as soon as access to the reporting system was granted, all service providers would be required to start using the system immediately.

He said though mandatory reports in paper might still be accepted, submission of mandatory reports through the system is mandatory from Sept. 1.

“Hence, focal persons are mandated to immediately create awareness across their respective organisations and provide documented evidence.

“This is to ensure that awareness campaign has been done to NCAA not later than Oct. 1, 2023. Such evidence shall be submitted through the safety reporting handle.

“As soon as customised handles for submission of mandatory reports are provided, the focal persons are authorised to share the link with other key personnel (Flight crew, Engineers, ATC, Cabin).

“This is within their various organisations to enable them submit reports which will be automatically classified under the applicable service provider in the reporting system.

“It is pertinent to note that both the NCAA and the NSIB have access to all submitted reports.

“These enable the duo to receive prompt email alerts as soon as any report is submitted into the system, including direct reports by the enabled public,” he said.

Nuhu added that upon receipt of safety reports, both would do a preliminary risk assessment of each report to decide on which of the two agencies would handle the report. (NAN)

