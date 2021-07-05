Safety: Bi-Courtney set to enforce passenger facilitation policy at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) will on July 21, start enforcing passenger facilitation policy at the airport.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Mikail Mumuni, Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL in Lagos.

The company said that the rules are aimed at restoring sanity to the Drop-Off Zone area of the terminal.

”This is part of BASL’s strategic moves to ensure that safety and security of all terminal users were not subjected to undue risk.

”Some factors necessitated the resolve to enforce the rules regarding the original design of the terminal, which included operating the Drop-Off zone strictly for what it was meant for,” the company said.

The company said the Drop-Off Zone is designed to cater for out-bound passengers and other terminal users only.

Muminu said that in-bound or arriving passengers were to use the arrival parking area and the Multi-Storey Car Park.

He added that both outbound and inbound passengers were not meant to cross path.

Mumuni noted that this was in the light of recent happenings around airport facilities across the globe and consistent with BASL’s position of always complying with international best practices.

He said the management had concluded plans to enforce the rule, to further ensure that passengers safety were guaranteed and potential security threats were nipped in the bud.

Also, Mr Raphael Uchegbu, BASL Ag. Head of Business, said that airport facilities anywhere in the world was a highly efficient industry, where there were zero tolerance for security and safety breaches.

”The business of aviation is a highly sensitive one and BASL is a highly efficient organisation.

“The proposed enforcement is in line with BASL’s policy of giving no room for lapses, especially on matters relating to passengers comfort, safety and security, since the commencement of operations at MMA2 14 years ago,” he said.

Also speaking, BASL’s Head of Parking Services, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, noted that the enforcement of the rules was expected to improve seamless passenger facilitation and bring about new experience at MMA2.

She stated that creating sound traveling experience for passengers at all times is the hallmark of most modern airport facilities around the world, including MMA2.

“Our services are top-notch and from time to time, we work hard to create quality experience for our esteemed customers.

“Particularly with issues revolving around safety and security, we try as much as possible to operate our facility in line with laid down guidelines, and international best practices,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recently issued rules guiding dropping off and picking up of passengers at all airports nationwide. (NAN) YO/ACA/SH

