Safe space, key to restoring confidence, hope, network for women and girls – UNFPA

June 16, 2021



UN Population Fund (UNFPA) says Women and Girls Safe Space (WGSS) is key to restoring confidence, hope and building among the female gender  the North East.

The fund’s Media Associate, Hajiya Kori Habib, said this a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Wednesday.

Habib, said that the WGSS was an avenue for reunion and interaction aimed at rebuilding lost confidence, added that “Women and Girls Safe Space a platform through which women and girls meet daily.

“It is a place safe enough for women and girls to make friends, have fun, their concerns and needs.

“It is also an environment conducive enough to acquire skills and get on various issues such as Gender Based Violence (GBV), HIV/AIDS, reproductive , hygiene and sanitation.”

The media associate reiterated the commitment of the UN organ to women and girls, saying that safe space, created many states for women and girls to freely express their minds and exchange ideas on things peculiar to , were operated between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through weekdays.

She noted that “UNFPA trained and deployed GBV and Reproductive frontlines to such places through ministry of women affairs and social development to ensure sustainability, managed with strict compliance to protocols.

“During these sessions, general on GBV, SRH, HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and menstrual hygiene are provided to the women and girls.

“The team comprises of two frontline psychosocial support counselors conduct group sessions with up to 60 participants per week.

“On average, around 160 people are reached in these sessions in safe space per month.”

Habib explained that dissemination was carried out by community mobilisers give GBV-related through house-to-house visits.

According to her, the information dissemination sessions focus on types of GBV and the importance of seeking timely care, as well as existing referral pathways. (NAN)

