Safe School:NSCDC inaugurates Rapid Response Squad in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has inaugurated a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to checkmate attacks on schools in the state.

The state Commandant, Mr Godwin Miebi, inaugurated the RRS on Wednesday in Kaduna at the command’s headquarters.

According to him, the RRS is a deliberate strategy to support the Safe School Initiative and protect students from all forms of attacks.

“Our desire is to provide the needed security in schools considered to be vulnerable, and to respond swiftly and effectively in times of distress.

“In doing this, our operatives have undertaken assessment of schools in the state to ascertain the vulnerability of each, and strategies have been mapped out to ensure optimum results of our planned actions.

“I believe that working in synergy with other security agencies and with the support of Kaduna residents, attacks on schools in the state will be checkmated as opposed to the current trend of making schools a high target,” Miebi said.

The commandant added that the RRS would also serve as reinforcement to the existing Agro Rangers deployed to protect farmers and Agro allied investments.

Miebi appreciated the support of voluntary security organisations like Hunters Group of Nigeria and Kaduna State Vigilance Service in providing security to the state.

“The collaboration of the duo with the corps is yielding fruitful results and I urge them to continue with it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 50 personnel were inaugurated as members of the rapid response squad.(NAN)

