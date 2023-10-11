Safe School Initiatives: DCC Ndukwe harps on collaboration among security agencies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna State Command’s 2/ic, DCC Kalu Ndukwe, on Wednesday, said collaboration, or synergy with other security agencies in the state becomes necessary for cross fertilisation of ideas, towards achieving the desire goals of Safe School Initiatives across the state, country.

Speaking during a Panel Discussion with other fellow Deputy Commandants on a topic, entitled ” Integrating NSCDC MAndates of Protecting National Critical Assets to Enhance Safe School Programme” held in Kaduna on Wednesday, DCC Kalu Ndukwe, noted that collaboration between security agencies has been in existence, as it enhances service delivery, with excellent results.

He said collaboration with the NSCDC, as a lead agency in Safe School Initiatives has helped to safe guard lives and property, protected schools and the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure

DCC Ndukwe noted that the issue of security cannot be left in one agency alone, it’s a collaborative efforts between all security agencies, inorder to achieve the desire goals.

“Indeed, NSCDC is a lead agency in Safe School Initiatives. Although, as a lead agency, it has all it takes to succeed. But with collaboration with other security agencies, it means, additional wisdom, knowledge and success story which will prove to the world that NSCDC has come to stay ” DCC Kalu Ndukwe further explained.

According to him, we are expected to be proactive, adding that if we collaborate with other security agencies, we will get enough information and as you are all aware, information is power. When we gather enough information, we share it with other security agencies.

DCC Kalu Ndukwe who received a thunderous applause from over 170 course participants, went down the memory lane to congratulate the Commandant General, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR for his vision, wisdom, knowledge and aspirations to establish Safe School Initiative with the aim of protecting schools across the country.

