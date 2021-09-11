Safe School Initiative: NSCDC deploys 61 female special squad to Adamawa

The Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC), it has deployed 61 Special Female Armed and Rapid Response Squad to fast track enforcement of the Federal Government’s Safe School in Adamawa.


The Commander of the Corps, Mr Muhammad Waksha, stated at the Passing-out-Parade of the on Saturday in Yola.


Waksha said the deployment was sequel to the directives of the Commander General of the Corps, Mr Ahmed Audi, curtailing security challenges in the country.


“Today; a total of 61 and men are passing out, made up of 41 Female Special Trained Armed Squad and 20  Male Rapid Response Squad.


“The have completed 12 weeks of rigorous training in the areas of weapon handling, riot control, counter insurgency and field training.


“The core objective of establishing the squad is to enforce the Safe School of the Federal Government and to protect critical national assets in the state,”he said.


According to him, the squads are also designed to boost counter insurgency campaign, combat kidnapping and complement the efforts of agencies in the state.


He said the rapid response squad was mandated to checkmate criminal activities in the state especially activities of the proscribed Shila Boys, a criminal gang that had been terrorising residents of Yola, the state capital.


According to him, the Commander General’s vision is geared injecting professionalism, high standard conduct and effective service delivery.


Waksha, therefore, tasked the to vigilant and humane as well as uphold the vision and mission of the Corps in the discharge of their duties.


The Commander further lauded the Adamawa State Government for its support to the Corps.
In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by his Deputy, Mr Seth Crowther, said the government was proud of the NSCDC in combating crimes in the state.


Fintiri, who expressed delight over the women participation in the national security outfit, said:

” It is true that what man can do woman can do better.”


He, therefore, urged for mobilisation activities to enhance women participation in the nation’s security architecture.


The governor pledged continued support to the NSCDC and agencies, to protect lives and property in the state. (NAN)

