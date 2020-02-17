Safe, Quality medicines: NAFDAC reiterates determination to collaborate with stakeholders

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Monday,

reiterated the determination of the agency to collaborate with stakeholders in delivering safe and quality medicines to the nation.

She made this known at a news conference in Abuja and announced NAFDAC’s readiness to host the third African Medicine Quality Forum (AMQF) meeting in Abuja,

scheduled to hold between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28.

She said that the AMQF would drive the harmonisation of Quality Control (QC) standards and practices, adding that it would ensure mutual recognition of QC tests among African countries.

Adeyeye explained that the AMOF was a platform for a holistic continental quality control agenda that would facilitate sharing of best practices and advocacy to raise national and international visibility of National Quality Control Laboratories (NQCL).

Established in 2017 as a technical working group of Africa Medicine Regulatory Agency (AMRH), the AMQF is jointly domiciled at AUDA-NEPAD and WHO, Geneva.

Other objectives of the Abuja meeting are to reinforce the importance of quality control laboratories in post marketing surveillance and

to strengthen regional cross border survey of medicine in Africa as a means of protecting public health.

The Abuja meeting is also to familiarise regional economic communities with instrumentation and analytical techniques to facilitate convergence for ensuring quality medicine,

among others.

The director general added that “at the end of the meeting, over 35 African countries would get a clearer picture of the importance of NQCLs and their convergence for collaborative reliance at the regional and continental level.”

The Abuja AMQF meeting is jointly sponsored by the World Bank, NAFDAC, West African Health Organisation (WAHO), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and AU-NEPAD, among others (NAN)