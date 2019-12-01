SAEMA 2019: Army, Air Force, Police, others compete for excellence

…18 winners to emerge in the maiden award

… 254 entries, 136 nominees, 54 finalists

The Nigerian military and Intelligence services, paramilitary, Police and emergency agencies will be competing for the Maiden Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA).

The Awards is an annual event envisioned to celebrate excellence in security and response agencies with a view to creating a resilient and professional approach in the management of security and Emergency situations in Nigeria.

Headed by the Chairman West African region of The International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS), Air Vice-Marshal Mohammed Audu-Bida (Rtd), the Panel of Jury has streamlined the forthcoming awards to 54 finalists of deserving institutions, groups, individuals, officers and personnel.

Audu-Bida who was a former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said it took a painstaking effort for the Panel to prune down the list from its original 254 entries with 136 nominees selected and further reduced to 54 finalists while the 18 winners will only be announced at the event.

He said: “The 54 finalists will receive Certificates of Excellence for performing excellently, while 18 Winners among them will be announced at the event to receive the trophies for the 18 categories of the awards.

“Some of the Categories include awards for Humanitarian Services, Crime-Fighting, Emergency Journalism, Cybercrime Prevention, Gallantry, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Service, Emergency Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Information, Training Institute, Community Service, Volunteer Group, Civil Military Relations, Crisis Manager, Private Security, Military and security officers of the year.

SAEMA which comes up on December 5, 2019, at NICON Luxury Hotel Abuja will have the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umaru Faruk, as the Special Guest of honour, while the Keynote Speaker and Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Dambatta will focus on the theme: “Leveraging on Emergency Communication Centres for National Security.”

The event is organized by Emergency Digest, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited in collaboration with the Centre for Crisis Communication and CISLAC.

Other members of the Jury include: Mr. Chidi Omeje of the Centre for Crisis Communication, Mr. Hashim Salahudeen of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mohammed Usman, a retired security operative, Mal. Ahmed Maiyaki, a developmental expert, Senator Iroegbu of PRNigeria and Shittu Yunus Shittu of the Emergency Digest.

By PRNigeria