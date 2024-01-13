Sadiya Umar Farouq: Not guilty as not charged, By Anthony Irabor

First, let’s look at the theoretical groundings of innocence before we situate the innocence of Sadiya Umar Farouq in the mix. The philosophy of innocence is a concept that delves into the moral and ethical considerations surrounding the state of being innocent. Innocence, in this context, typically refers to a lack of guilt, wrongdoing, or involvement in immoral or harmful actions. The philosophy of innocence can be explored from various perspectives, including moral, legal, and existential viewpoints. In legal contexts, the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle. It asserts that an individual is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This underscores the importance of providing evidence before attributing guilt, emphasizing fairness and justice. From a moral standpoint, innocence is often associated with purity, goodness, and a lack of moral wrongdoing. Philosophers may explore questions related to the nature of morality, the source of moral principles, and the conditions that determine moral innocence. Some philosophical discussions centre on the concept of the “loss of innocence,” often associated with experiences that challenge or alter one’s fundamental beliefs, values, or ethical outlook.

This theme is prevalent in literature, psychology, and philosophy, examining the impact of life events on an individual’s moral character. Existentialist philosophy may consider innocence in the context of existential authenticity and individual responsibility. Philosophers, like Jean-Paul Sartre, explore the idea that individuals are responsible for their choices and actions, and innocence may be linked to the authenticity of one’s existence. Cultural and societal norms shape perceptions of innocence. Philosophers may analyse how cultural values influence notions of innocence and guilt, questioning whether these constructs are universal or culturally relative.

Philosophers have engaged in extensive discussions on the nature of guilt and innocence. These inquiries may involve considerations of free will, determinism, moral agency, and the conditions under which an individual can be held morally or legally responsible for their actions. Ethical theories, such as deontology, consequentialism, and virtue ethics, may provide frameworks for evaluating innocence. Philosophers may explore the ethical implications of actions, intentions, and the moral character of individuals. Some philosophical discussions revolve around the idea of a “crisis of innocence,” examining moments in history or personal experiences that challenge prevailing beliefs about the inherent goodness or virtue of individuals or societies.

Philosophers may address the relationship between innocence and justice. Discussions may include the role of justice systems in determining innocence or guilt, the ethical considerations of punishment, and the pursuit of a just society. Avoiding accusations of complicity, like Sadiya Umar-Farouq has done, is crucial for various reasons, both on individual and organizational levels. Being accused of complicity may lead to legal consequences. Individuals or organizations implicated in complicit activities could face investigations, legal actions, fines, or even criminal charges.

That, the former minister has so far avoided complicity helps in maintaining her legal integrity. What is more? Accusations of complicity can seriously tarnish one’s personal or organizational reputation. A tarnished reputation can have lasting effects on trust and credibility, affecting relationships with clients, partners, employees, and the public. Hajiya Umar-Farouq worked in compliance with high ethical standards because she realised that accusations of complicity suggested a departure from her learning and may erode the trust her friends and family placed in her. Maintaining ethical conduct is crucial for sustained success.

So far, Sadiya’s hands have not been caught in the cookie jar of crime. She was not mentioned in the N37.1bn heist that the anti-graft agency reportedly recovered. That was the handiwork of National Social Investment Programme Agency under Halima Shehu, who had since been suspended and facing interrogation. Even the contractor, James Okwente, has made a disavowal that he did not mention Sadiya Umar-Farouq in his statement at the EFCC. That was after Sadiya Umar-Farouq had issued a public statement denying categorically any relationship with Okwente. She never met him and therefore did not know him. Not even now. It is also interesting to note that the heist in question happened in December last year, seven months after Sadiya Umar-Farouq left office as minister. You see what I mean? If investigators now decide to look into the entire books of the Ministry and agencies under it from 2019, that would be a different call entirely. We will patiently wait for the outcomes of the rash of investigations.

But, for now, in summary, the crime agencies, beyond the invitation to Sadiya to offer clarifications, which she had done for three days in the last ons week, need to let Sadiya be, having remarkably avoided accusations of complicity as an essential element of legal compliance, the maintenance of a good reputation, upholding ethical standards, preserving relationships, and ensuring long-term success, both personally and professionally. It is a foundational aspect of responsible and sustainable conduct in various spheres of life, which she exhibited from the world go and which is why she has thus far been innocent, despite been under pressures of the mob. A word is enough for the wise.

■ Irabor, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

